TTEC (TTEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

TTEC traded up $0.95, hitting $32.80, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 56,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,061. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 69.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

