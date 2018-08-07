TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 75,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.90 million. research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,176.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

