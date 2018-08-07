tronc (TRNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.
tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). tronc had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $355.62 million during the quarter.
Shares of tronc opened at $14.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. tronc has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
tronc Company Profile
tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.
Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for tronc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.