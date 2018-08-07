tronc (TRNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tronc, Inc. is a media company. The Company offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets. Tronc, Inc., formerly known as Tribune Publishing Company, is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRNC. BidaskClub raised tronc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of tronc in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut tronc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. tronc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

tronc opened at $14.91 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. tronc has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $355.62 million during the quarter. tronc had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 37.89%. sell-side analysts anticipate that tronc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of tronc during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of tronc by 245.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of tronc during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of tronc during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of tronc by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

