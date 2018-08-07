TRON Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, DDEX, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. TRON has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $116.25 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014849 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00374630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194607 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.75 or 0.07699512 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Bibox, Coinnest, Hotbit, Zebpay, Tidex, Cobinhood, Rfinex, CoinTiger, LBank, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Exmo, Bit-Z, Neraex, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, Mercatox, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Bitbns, Liqui, Gate.io, Koinex, Coinrail, IDAX, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, BitFlip, CoinBene, CoinEx, Indodax, Huobi, DDEX, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Qryptos, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit, Fatbtc, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Ovis, OEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

