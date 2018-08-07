Trimble Inc (TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh Sells 38,195 Shares

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 38,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,535,820.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trimble opened at $39.06 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $118,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22,096.2% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

