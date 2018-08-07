TriMas (TRS) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriMas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.40.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.93.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $145,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.