Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,852,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 332,712 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cerner by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,563 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,052,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,312 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cerner by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,586,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,231,000 after acquiring an additional 937,800 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 5,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,980,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,849 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $71,717,212.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Cerner stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

