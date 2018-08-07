Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN opened at $112.84 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 57.94%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,802 shares of company stock worth $22,149,306 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

