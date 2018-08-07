TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,795 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,035,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.