TreeHouse Foods’ (THS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

THS has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of THS stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maurice Alkemade sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $45,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $716,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,014,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

