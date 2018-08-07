Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A makes up 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 29.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 218,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 59.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 344.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,031,000 after buying an additional 1,629,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $193.01 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

