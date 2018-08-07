Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TVPT. Imperial Capital started coverage on Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelport Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide traded down $1.66, reaching $18.34, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,291. Travelport Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $662.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVPT. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $3,494,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

