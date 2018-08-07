TransEnterix (TRXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 21,045.36% and a negative return on equity of 137.69%.

Shares of TRXC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 351,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,421. TransEnterix has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $57,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 124,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $621,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock worth $8,815,720.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Thursday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

