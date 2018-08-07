TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAtlantic Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TAT opened at $1.05 on Monday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.