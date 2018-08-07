Traders Sell Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) on Strength (XLU)

Investors sold shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $47.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.76 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $53.34

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. CI Global Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 260,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

