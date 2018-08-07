Traders Sell Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) on Strength (XLK)

Traders sold shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $58.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $168.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $109.45 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $73.39

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after buying an additional 1,972,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591,469 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,003,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,670,000 after buying an additional 1,506,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,553,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 1,286,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,569,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

