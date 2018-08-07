Traders Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $164.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $246.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.04 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pfizer had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $41.04Specifically, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,239 shares of company stock worth $29,518,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

The company has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 33,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 175,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 749,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,096,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

