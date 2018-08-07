Traders Sell Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Investors sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $85.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $123.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.88 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $132.02

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $354.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after purchasing an additional 541,338 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after purchasing an additional 478,982 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,415,000 after purchasing an additional 387,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

