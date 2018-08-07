Traders Buy Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $23.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.24 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $103.65

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000.

