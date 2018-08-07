Traders Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) on weakness during trading on Friday. $80.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $36.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.06 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bristol-Myers Squibb had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $59.16

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

The firm has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,967 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $134,854,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,900,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,130 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,281,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 353.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after purchasing an additional 906,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

