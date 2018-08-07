Traders Buy Baidu (BIDU) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $457.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $436.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.04 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Baidu had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Baidu traded down ($6.29) for the day and closed at $226.67

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Get Baidu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.