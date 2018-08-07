Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F (FIXD) is LVZ Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F makes up 7.4% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F worth $28,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F by 5,153.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,708,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F by 106.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 182,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F by 22.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F by 1,360.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 166,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F opened at $49.21 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/TCW OPPORTUNISTIC F has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

