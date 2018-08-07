TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

“ TPG earned $0.56/share of NII versus our estimate of $0.46 as a result of the prepayment of the iHeart Communications ABL which we had previously modeled to prepay in 3Q18. The company will likely earn less prepayment-related income such as fees and accelerated unamortized OID in 2H18, in our opinion, as we expect prepayments to slow down.



 It’s worth noting that TSLX had to take a reserve against $592,000 of interest and prepayment fees related to iHeart as the unsecured credit committee of the company filed an objection to income given to the ABL lenders ($0.01/share impact). Additionally, Rex Energy went into chapter 11 in May with the agreement stating that sales from the assets would benefit first lien lenders and the majority of second lien lenders. However, TPG doesn’t have visibility into the asset sales process during the quarter and they thus took a reserve of $3.1 million against the Rex Energy prepayment fee ($0.04/share). We expect TPG to recover the reserves fully by year-end.



 TSLX’ Board approved the reduced asset coverage in August available to the industry although the company will seek shareholder approval at a meeting of stockholders in the near future to try to expedite the effective date of the reduced asset coverage. The company will waive 50 bps of base fees with assets purchased with leverage in excess of 1.00x D/E. While this is better than keeping base fees static, we were disappointed that a company which is otherwise very shareholder friendly didn’t go all-out and just cut fees to 100 bps of gross assets permanently. While there will be some pull-through to the bottom line for shareholders under this structure it is not nearly as much as if the company cut base fees permanently upon the stockholders’ vote.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.98 from $1.97 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.93 from $1.90 and maintaining our BUY rating and $21 price target.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TPG Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. 3,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,305 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 13,938.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 262,045 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 400,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

