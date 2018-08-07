Tp Icap (TCAP) Upgraded to Hold by Shore Capital

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) was upgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCAP. Peel Hunt raised Tp Icap to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.92) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tp Icap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 504.78 ($6.53).

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.79) on Tuesday. Tp Icap has a 1-year low of GBX 438.79 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 560.60 ($7.26).

In other news, insider Michael C. Heaney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £88,600 ($114,692.56).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

