Torcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Torcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Torcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Torcoin has a total market capitalization of $23,561.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Torcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.02831178 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013261 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000713 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000087 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003133 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Torcoin

Torcoin (TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2014. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org . Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Torcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.