TopBuild (BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

TopBuild traded up $4.98, hitting $80.78, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 21,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,222. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

