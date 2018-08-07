Tokes 24 Hour Volume Hits $459.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Tokes token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00010094 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Tokes has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $459.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00377998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00195097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Tokes Token Profile

TKS is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,400,401 tokens. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokes is tokesplatform.org . The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform

Tokes Token Trading

Tokes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

