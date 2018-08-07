Tobam Has $52.69 Million Position in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Tobam increased its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,915 shares during the quarter. Viacom, Inc. Class B comprises 2.2% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.43% of Viacom, Inc. Class B worth $52,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAB. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viacom, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B opened at $29.09 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

