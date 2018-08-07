TiVo (TIVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is scheduled to announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.72 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TiVo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of TiVo opened at $11.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TiVo has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.