Titan International (TWI) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.12 on Friday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $605.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Titan International had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Titan International’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $141,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Titan International by 37.5% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.