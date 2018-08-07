Tiptree (TIPT) Releases Earnings Results

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Shares of Tiptree opened at $6.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Get Tiptree alerts:

TIPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.