Timkensteel (TMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timkensteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE TMST opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Timkensteel’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Timkensteel will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timkensteel news, VP Tina M. Beskid sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $40,916.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 169,474 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,512,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 163,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 339,168 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

