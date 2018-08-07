Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,721. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $454.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of -0.19.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $123.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 245,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tilly’s by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 103,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.