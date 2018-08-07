Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up 1.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $41,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 683,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,392,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $608,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 17.4% during the first quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,237.67 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $918.60 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,460.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

