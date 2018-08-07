Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $17,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,178,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,500 shares of company stock worth $47,831,655 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

