THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (THR) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their corporate rating on shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of THR remained flat at $GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,000. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

In other THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 news, insider Paul Johnson purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,472.49).

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

