Thomas Harrington Buys 6,393 Shares of Cott Corp (COT) Stock

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 6,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,986.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,807.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cott traded up $0.09, hitting $15.55, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 106,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,888. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.86 and a beta of 0.81. Cott Corp has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Cott alerts:

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Cott had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 107.1% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 1,623,956 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 39.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 3,020,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,465,000 after buying an additional 861,257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,417,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,584,000 after buying an additional 56,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cott in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cott in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.