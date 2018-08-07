Theta Token (THETA) Market Cap Achieves $76.12 Million

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Theta Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Token has a market capitalization of $76.12 million and $4.35 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00382809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00192900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,002,689 tokens. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, Binance, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

