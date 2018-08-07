TheStreet Upgrades At Home Group (HOME) to “B-“

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of At Home Group opened at $33.28 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.86. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $88,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alissa M. Ahlman sold 6,368 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $228,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,826,407 shares of company stock worth $333,097,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth $863,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in At Home Group by 98.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter worth $466,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.