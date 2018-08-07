TheStreet (TST) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TheStreet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 47.2313361274523 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TheStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TheStreet from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TheStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

TheStreet traded down $0.02, hitting $2.22, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,129. TheStreet has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.36.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). TheStreet had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

