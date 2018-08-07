Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $660,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,196,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,933,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,680.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $44,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,879.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,256 shares of company stock worth $25,931,701. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $233.32 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.07 and a 12-month high of $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

