Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Lowered by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $9,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,688,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,256 shares of company stock worth $25,931,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $233.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.07 and a 12-month high of $235.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

