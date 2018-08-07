The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) PT Raised to $310.00

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the stock a $291.92 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a $293.94 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised The Ultimate Software Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.80.

The Ultimate Software Group traded down $2.43, reaching $282.99, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,724. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Ultimate Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $297.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. sell-side analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total transaction of $2,794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,600,363.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

