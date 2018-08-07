The Sage Group (SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 925 ($12.15) to GBX 780 ($10.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.85) price target (down previously from GBX 780 ($10.25)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.07) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 790 ($10.38) to GBX 650 ($8.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 700.62 ($9.21).

Shares of The Sage Group traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07), hitting GBX 665.60 ($8.75), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 613 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 825.20 ($10.84).

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

