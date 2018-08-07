The Sage Group (SGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 630

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 740 ($9.72) to GBX 630 ($8.28) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 790 ($10.38) to GBX 650 ($8.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.09) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.07) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 700.62 ($9.21).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 660 ($8.67) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 613 ($8.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 825.20 ($10.84).

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.