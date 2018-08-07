The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $138,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $46.62 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

