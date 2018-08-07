The Carlyle Group (CG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 373,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,606. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,107 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,096,100.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 19,911 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $483,837.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 215,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,786.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,197 shares of company stock worth $1,924,487.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 782,961 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,312,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,025,000 after acquiring an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,047,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 911,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

