The Carlyle Group (CG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The Carlyle Group traded down $0.02, hitting $24.23, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,096,100.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $344,549.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,197 shares of company stock worth $1,924,487.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

