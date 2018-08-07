TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 227.59% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our price target of $38 is based on the net present value of our revenue forecast through 2026, applying a 55% probability of success (POS) for ublituximab in CLL, a 45% POS for umbralisib in 25% POS for both ublituximab and umbralisib in NHL. We use a 4x price/sales multiple, and 1Q18 fully diluted net cash of $1.61/ share to arrive at our price target. Our P/S multiple of 4x is in-line with TG’s peers that range between 2-5x.””

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock traded down $0.30, hitting $11.60, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,351. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $901.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.16.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 87,025.00% and a negative return on equity of 170.83%. research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $623,393.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $337,204.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the second quarter valued at $197,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the second quarter valued at $276,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics Inc common stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

